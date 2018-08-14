RPSC Extends Last Date To Submit Objection On RSMSSB Prelim Exam Answer Key

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has extended the deadline for submitting objections on the answer key for the RSMSSB Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam 2018. The answer key was released on August 9, 2018 and objections were invited from August 11 to August 13, 2018. The objections were to be submitted online through the SSO portal.

RPSC has extended the deadline for submitting objections till August 15, 2018 midnight. Except for the deadline, every other condition for submitting the objection remains the same.

The answer keys for the exam are available on the RPSC website in pdf format. Candidates who appeared for the exam should download the answer key available and go through it carefully first. In case of any objection, candidates can submit the same online.

For submission of objection, they will have to login to the SSO portal. After login, select Recruitment portal then click on the link for the question objection link available for the RSMSSB exam. The fee for every objection raised is Rs. 100, service charge extra.

Objections submitted without the requisite fee will not be entertained.

