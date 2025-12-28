RPSC Announces 2026 Exam Calendar With Online Exams And Key Dates For Candidates

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the exam calendar for 2026, giving candidates early information about upcoming recruitment exams. The commission has also decided to resume online computer-based exams to make the recruitment process transparent and timely. The RPSC Exam Calendar 2026 is available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC office in Ajmer has released the dates for 18 major recruitment examinations, including positions such as Deputy Commandant, Lecturer (Master) and Station Officer (Sub-Inspector). The RPSC chairman stated that the purpose of releasing the examination calendar well in advance is to provide candidates with ample time for preparation. The first examination of the year will begin in January and will continue until the last week of December.

After a gap of approximately six years, the RPSC has resumed the use of technology. To avoid problems like paper leaks and irregularities, the commission will now conduct online examinations. This will ensure transparency in the recruitment process.

The first examination will be held on January 11, 2026, for the post of Deputy Commandant in the Home Department. The following day, January 12, the examination for Lecturer in the Ayurveda Department will be conducted online. Screening tests for other departments will also be held by the end of January.

Key dates are as follows:

1. Lecturer (Ayurveda Department): January 12, 2026 - Fully online

2. Assistant Electrical Inspector: February 1, 2026 - Computer-based

3. Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander (Home Department): April 5, 2026

4. Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department): July 12-18, 2026

5. School Lecturer and Coach (School Education Department): May 31-June 16, 2026

For the first time, the RPSC has designated several reserve dates:

April 26, May 3, November 29, December 6 and December 27. These dates will be used if the government announces new major recruitments such as RAS or REET, or if an examination has to be postponed due to internet disruptions or emergencies in a particular district. This will prevent candidates from having to wait for extended periods.

Improved Planning and One-Time Registration

RPSC Chairman Utkal Ranjan Sahu stated that there will now be a minimum gap of two to three months between each examination. This will provide candidates preparing for multiple exams with sufficient time for revision. In addition, One-Time Registration (OTR) has been made mandatory, eliminating the need to fill out forms repeatedly and ensuring the security of candidates' data.

The 2026 RPSC examination calendar has been designed to make the recruitment process more streamlined, transparent and convenient for all candidates in Rajasthan.