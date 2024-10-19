RPSC Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2024: Application Process Begins On October 21

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has opened the application process for the Agriculture Department Exam 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, from October 21, 2024, to November 19, 2024, until midnight. This recruitment drive aims to fill 241 positions within the organization.

Candidates will be selected through a written examination. If necessary, the Commission may adopt scaling, moderation, or normalization methods in evaluating the answer sheets. Based on relevant service rules, the names of suitable candidates will be recommended to the appointing authority in order of merit.

Application Fees

General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of Backward Class / Creamy Layer of Most Backward Class: Rs 600

Reserved category (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer/Most Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer/Economically Weaker Section/Saharia Area): Rs 400

Disabled candidates: Rs 400

The official notification states: "If any candidate wishes to make amendments to their online application, they can do so during the application period and up to 10 days after the last date by paying a prescribed fee of Rs 500, as per the guidelines available on the Commission's website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. After this period, no further amendments or changes will be accepted, and the responsibility for any errors will rest with the candidate."

The option to edit the application form online will be available for 7 days, 60 days before the examination date. During this time, candidates can update their photo and, aside from name, father's name, date of birth, and gender, make other necessary amendments.