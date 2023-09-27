Results For Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test out, Check Details

New Delhi:
TS TET 2023 Result. (Representative image.)
Telangana State Department of School Education has announced the results for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 today, September 27. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website by entering their hall ticket numbers.
The TS TET exam is conducted to screen eligible candidates who had registered to become teachers for Classes 1-8 in schools in Telangana state.
As per the provisions of the Sub-Section (1) of Section 23 of the Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had issued a notification that laid down the minimum qualifications required for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for classes 1-8. Any applicant for the position is compulsory to qualify the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which will be conducted by the appropriate government.
The board had earlier released the answer key for the exam and also opened the correction window where the candidates were asked to raise objections in case they had any doubts in the correction.
The TS TET 2023 was held on September 15 in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm across the state.
Steps to check the TS TET result-
Step 1- Visit the official website
Step 2- Click on the link for Download Results on the extreme right side
Step 3- You will be redirected to a window. Enter your Hall ticket number and click on ‘Get results'
Step 4- Your results will be displayed on the screen