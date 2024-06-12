Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Result Out, Check Steps To Download

TS TET Result 2024: The Telangana School Education Department has declared the results of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024). Those who appeared in the examination can access their results by visiting the official websites - The Telangana School Education Department has declared the results of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024). Those who appeared in the examination can access their results by visiting the official websites - schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/ . Candidates need to use journal number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to check their scorecards.

The examination was held from May 20 to June 3, with a test duration of 2.5 hours. Papers were conducted in two sessions: from 9am to 11.30am and from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Provisional answer keys and candidates' responses have already been released.

To pass the examination, general candidates must achieve a minimum of 60 per cent marks, while BC category candidates require 50 per cent marks or above, and SC/ST/Differently abled candidates need 40 per cent marks or more.

TS TET Result 2024: Steps To Download Final Answer Key

Go to the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Select the TS TET final answer key link provided on the homepage.

A new PDF file will open containing the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Moreover, it's essential to note that the TET score holds a 20 per cent weightage in teacher recruitment tests in Telangana. However, clearing the TET does not guarantee recruitment/employment, as it is merely one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

The TS-TET-2024 consisted of two papers: Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates aiming to teach classes 1 to 5 appeared for Paper-I, while those aiming to teach classes 6 to 8 took Paper-II. Those who wished to teach all classes from 1 to 8 took both Paper-I and Paper-II.

The Telangana School Education Department stated that TET certificates remain valid for a lifetime, unless otherwise notified by the government of Telangana.