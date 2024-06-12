Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 Result Out, Check Steps To Download

The examination was held from May 20 to June 3, with a test duration of 2.5 hours. Papers were conducted in two sessions: from 9am to 11.30am and from 2pm to 4.30pm.
Provisional answer keys and candidates' responses have already been released.
To pass the examination, general candidates must achieve a minimum of 60 per cent marks, while BC category candidates require 50 per cent marks or above, and SC/ST/Differently abled candidates need 40 per cent marks or more.
TS TET Result 2024: Steps To Download Final Answer Key
Moreover, it's essential to note that the TET score holds a 20 per cent weightage in teacher recruitment tests in Telangana. However, clearing the TET does not guarantee recruitment/employment, as it is merely one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.
The TS-TET-2024 consisted of two papers: Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates aiming to teach classes 1 to 5 appeared for Paper-I, while those aiming to teach classes 6 to 8 took Paper-II. Those who wished to teach all classes from 1 to 8 took both Paper-I and Paper-II.
The Telangana School Education Department stated that TET certificates remain valid for a lifetime, unless otherwise notified by the government of Telangana.