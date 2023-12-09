Results for CLAT 2024 To Be Out Tomorrow

Common Law Admission Test 2024.

The Consortium of National Law Universities will announce the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 on December 10, 2023. Candidates who had appeared for the exam will be able to check the results on the official website by entering their login details. The consortium will publish the final answer key on December 9, 2023.

Candidates who secure the minimum CLAT cut-off 2024 will be eligible for admission to National Law Universities (NLUs).

The registrations for admission counselling will begin from December 12, 2023. The counselling and the payment for registration fee will close on December 22, 2023.

Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Clat 2024 result link

Step 3:Submit the login information

Step 4: CLAT 2024 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions

to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.

CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities.

Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam for admissions and recruitment respectively.

All admissions to the 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes that commence in the academic year 2024-2025 will be through the CLAT 2024