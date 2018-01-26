AMU To Unfurl 200-Metre-Long Tricolour Aligarh Muslim University Students Union President Mashkoor Usmani said the flag will be hoisted soon at the Duck Point on the campus as part of AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan's 200th birth anniversary celebrations.

Share EMAIL PRINT A 200-metre-long Tricolour will be unfurled on the Aligarh Muslim University campus Aligarh: A 200-metre-long Tricolour will be unfurled on the Aligarh Muslim University campus here, a student leader said on Friday. Indo-Asian News Agency reported that Aligarh Muslim University Students Union President Mashkoor Usmani said the flag will be hoisted soon at the Duck Point on the campus as part of AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan's 200th birth anniversary celebrations. AMU today celebrated the Republic Day with vigor and gaiety at the Strechy Hall, to mark the anniversary of the day the country's Constitution was adopted in 1950.



Mr. Usmani asked all the students, teachers and the AMU community to come together for this event which will help in nation building process.



An official from the university confirmed the development, though, 'a date for the event is yet to be finalised', the official said.



This comes after,



The flags, signifying a "strong India" will instill a "sense of unity and integrity" among students and the JNU also will be expected to follow it since it is a Central University, officials said then.



On January 25 last year, Delhi University's Hans Raj College hoisted a 'monumental' flag on its campus on the occasion of its 68th



Earlier in the day, an impressive Republic Day parade was held on the campus where varsity Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor took the salute after unfurling the national flag.



"We owe to our Motherland the duty of nation building and the road to making a prosperous India calls for dedication, integrity and seriousness of purpose," said AMU Vice Chancellor while addressing the gathering at 69th Republic Day celebrations in AMU.



He added that the young have tremendous potential and idealism which results in the emergence of a prosperous, successful and a happy nation. "You, our young students, wedded to the goals of social justice, equality and fraternity can and should play meaningful and constructive roles," said Prof Mansoor.



"Since independence, we have, no doubt, achieved much in many domains," said the Vice Chancellor adding that India is a self-reliant, fast developing economy and we are increasingly recognised across the globe as an economic powerhouse. He said that India's greatest strength lays in its pluralism, cultural, linguistic and religious diversity.



"Let AMU be the catalyst for educational needs of weaker sections of society and let us carry forward the message of our founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with renewed vigour and enthusiasm," said Prof Mansoor.



The Vice Chancellor later distributed prizes to the winners of 'Run for Unity and Peace' organised by the Athletics Club, Games Committee.



Students of Ahmadi School for Visually Challenged, who won the 'Half Marathon Race for Unity' in the Girl's and Boy's events, also received prizes.



The Vice Chancellor also flagged off the 'Eco Fox Run' aimed at creating awareness about environment and energy. The event was organised by the University's Eco Club.



Earlier in the day, a Prabhat Pheri programme was organised by STS School. The university also witnessed celebrations in all offices, faculties, college, departments and schools.



(With Inputs from IANS)



Click here for more





A 200-metre-long Tricolour will be unfurled on the Aligarh Muslim University campus here, a student leader said on Friday. Indo-Asian News Agency reported that Aligarh Muslim University Students Union President Mashkoor Usmani said the flag will be hoisted soon at the Duck Point on the campus as part of AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan's 200th birth anniversary celebrations. AMU today celebrated the Republic Day with vigor and gaiety at the Strechy Hall, to mark the anniversary of the day the country's Constitution was adopted in 1950.Mr. Usmani asked all the students, teachers and the AMU community to come together for this event which will help in nation building process.An official from the university confirmed the development, though, 'a date for the event is yet to be finalised', the official said.This comes after, vice chancellors of all central universities decided to install the national flag "prominently and proudly" on their campuses, in 2016. Flying the national flag prominently in the campus, on a 200-feet mast, is must for every central university, the Union human resources development ministry also directed.The flags, signifying a "strong India" will instill a "sense of unity and integrity" among students and the JNU also will be expected to follow it since it is a Central University, officials said then.On January 25 last year, Delhi University's Hans Raj College hoisted a 'monumental' flag on its campus on the occasion of its 68th Republic Day celebrations , making DU the first public university in the country to get a monumental flagpole.Earlier in the day, an impressive Republic Day parade was held on the campus where varsity Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor took the salute after unfurling the national flag."We owe to our Motherland the duty of nation building and the road to making a prosperous India calls for dedication, integrity and seriousness of purpose," said AMU Vice Chancellor while addressing the gathering at 69th Republic Day celebrations in AMU.He added that the young have tremendous potential and idealism which results in the emergence of a prosperous, successful and a happy nation. "You, our young students, wedded to the goals of social justice, equality and fraternity can and should play meaningful and constructive roles," said Prof Mansoor."Since independence, we have, no doubt, achieved much in many domains," said the Vice Chancellor adding that India is a self-reliant, fast developing economy and we are increasingly recognised across the globe as an economic powerhouse. He said that India's greatest strength lays in its pluralism, cultural, linguistic and religious diversity."Let AMU be the catalyst for educational needs of weaker sections of society and let us carry forward the message of our founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with renewed vigour and enthusiasm," said Prof Mansoor.The Vice Chancellor later distributed prizes to the winners of 'Run for Unity and Peace' organised by the Athletics Club, Games Committee.Students of Ahmadi School for Visually Challenged, who won the 'Half Marathon Race for Unity' in the Girl's and Boy's events, also received prizes.The Vice Chancellor also flagged off the 'Eco Fox Run' aimed at creating awareness about environment and energy. The event was organised by the University's Eco Club.Earlier in the day, a Prabhat Pheri programme was organised by STS School. The university also witnessed celebrations in all offices, faculties, college, departments and schools.Click here for more Education News