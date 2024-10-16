Registrations Underway For ICSI Course on International Financial Service Centre Authority

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced a certificate course on International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI for detailed information. The registrations for the course began on October 7 and will continue on November 4, 2024. The online classes for the course will commence on November 6, 2024. The duration of the training will be 15-20 hours which will be provided through once in a week live session. Each session will be of 2 hours approximately. The classes will be held every Wednesday from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Medium of instruction

The course will be offered through online live webinars with interactive sessions. The recordings of live sessions, reference material and PPTs will be made available on ICSI - LMS platform for one year, which can be accessed as per convenience of candidates.

Eligibility

The course is open for candidates who are members of ICSI, students of ICSI Executive Programme or higher Graduation in any stream from a recognised university.

Assessment

Candidates will be assessed based on 50 per cent weightage of MCQ based test and 50 per cent weightage of project report. They will be awarded with a certificate of completion upon successful completion of the course.

Course fee

Member and students of ICSI will be required to pay Rs 10,000 plus GST while others will have to pay Rs 15,000 plus GST.

The main objective of the IFSCA is to develop a strong global connect and focus on the needs of the Indian economy as well as to serve as an international financial platform for the entire region and the global economy as a whole.