How To Become A Member Of Chartered Institute For Securities And Investment Without Any Exam

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released a notification for ICSI members for becoming eligible for membership of Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI). ICSI members are eligible for CISI membership at ACSI and MCSI levels without appearing in any exam under the MoU signed between the two institutes. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information.

As part of CISI's partnership with ICSI, applicants will not be charged any joining fee. They can save upto 50 per cent on membership fee. 

ICSI  defines the CISI mentoring scheme as a great opportunity for members to feel empowered, gain knowledge, confidence and self. awareness both as a mentor or mentee.

CISI Learning Platform offers cutting edge new Learning Platform that revolutionizes how members access and consume the CPD content to meet their needs.

Designatory letters available to higher level members, and member badges are an opportunity to stand out from the crowd and showcase their professionalism.

Applicants can access the first-class CISI member benefits including CPD event bookings and more by downloading the MyCISI Member App. 

The institute also offers certificate courses on International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), Mediation and Forensic Audit. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI  for detailed information. 

