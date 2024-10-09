Registrations Open For ICSIs Certificate Course On Mediation, Check Last Date

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced a Certificate Course on Mediation. This Course is announced for knowledge updation and enhancing skills of professions in fields of Mediation. The course coverage is planned to explain the concepts, process in detail and with practical approach. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. The last date to register for the course is November 4, 2024.



The classes for the certificate course on Mediation will commence on November 7, 2024. The course will be offered through online live webinars with interactive sessions. The recordings of live sessions, reference material and PPTs will be made available on ICSI - LMS platform for one year, which can be accessed as per convenience of candidates.



The online session will be held every Thursday from 3 pm to 5 pm. Around 15-20 hours of training will be provided through once in a week live session. Each session will be of 2 hours approx.



Eligibility

Candidates who are member of ICSI, student of ICSI or having a graduation in any stream can apply for the certificate course. Candidates will be required to pass a MCQ based assessment and a project report on the completion of online training. Upon successful completion of the course, candidates will be awarded a certificate of completion based on assessment test and qualifying project report.



Application fee

Member and student of ICSI will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 plus GST while all other candidates are required to pay Rs 15,000 plus GST.