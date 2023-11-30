Registrations For Session 1 JEE Main To End Today

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024.

The National Testing Agency will close the registration window for the Session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 today (November 30). Interested candidates can visit the official website of the agency to submit their applications.

The exam for Session 1 is scheduled to take place between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The admit cards can be downloaded three days before the exam. The result for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 will be announced on February 12.

The online registration for Session 2 JEE Main 2024 will take place from February 2 to March 2, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held from April 1 to 15, 2024, with the result declared on April 25.

The NTA will conduct three papers: Paper 1 for BTech programmes, Paper 2A for Bachelor of Architecture, and Paper 2B for Bachelor of Planning. The duration of the exam is three hours, except for candidates appearing for the joint exam of BArch and BPlanning, who will have 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The candidates are also required to pay the application fees while registering for the exam. The application fees for BE, BTech, BArch, or BPlanning is Rs 1,000 for boys, Rs 800 for girls, and Rs 500 for all (General, OBC, and EWS). For making registrations to specific combinations of courses, the fees is Rs 2,000 for boys, Rs 1600 for girls, and Rs 1,000 for all.

The syllabus for JEE Main 2024 has been reduced, with specific topics excluded from the chemistry, physics, and mathematics sections. In chemistry, topics such as physical quantities and their measurements, precision and accuracy, states of matter, atomic models, surface chemistry, and others have been omitted. Similarly, communication systems and certain experimental skills have been excluded from Physics, while topics like mathematical inductions, mathematical reasoning, and some aspects of three-dimensional geometry have been omitted from the Mathematics section.