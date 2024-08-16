Registration Open For ICSI GK Quiz 2024 With Cash Prize Rs 50,000

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for All India Current Affairs and GK Quiz to be held in online mode. The registration process for the quiz started today, August 16 and would conclude on October 30, 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI for detailed information.

Eligibility criteria

The quiz is open to students from the following categories:

Students pursuing Class 11/12

Qualified Class 12

Pursuing graduation of any stream

Students who have registered for the CSEET

The maximum age limit of the candidates applying for the quiz should not be more than 25 years of age.

Students of ICSI, employees of the ICSI and their wards and spouse are not eligible to participate in the quiz.

Prize

Student securing the first prize will be entitled for a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Those who get the second prize will be entitled for a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and the third winner will get Rs 10,000. Additionally, special appreciation prize of Rs 5,000 will be awarded for state/UT toppers. Around 10 consolation prize winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,000 each.

The preliminary round is scheduled for November 1, 2024, Semi final round will be held on November 14, 2024 and the Final round on November 22, 2024.

CSEET is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course. UGC recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.