Registration Dates Extended For Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023.

The deadline for completing the application process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) has been extended to October 12, 2023. Interested candidates who wish to appear in the exam can submit their application form on the official website.

The applications without late fee can be filed by October 12, 2023. While, with late fee it can be filed by October 20. Earlier, the last date for students to submit their applications without a late fee was October 5, 2023. The extended window to submit the GATE 2024 applications with a late fee was October 13, 2023.

The announcement regarding the revised deadline for the submission of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 applications was made on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru in February 2024. As per the given schedule, the GATE 2024 exams will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11. The admit card for the entrance exams will be issued on January 3, 2024. Only those candidates who have completed their registration and application process will be issued their exam admit card.