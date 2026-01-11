Register On Swayam For Free 24-Week Online Courses For Senior Students

The SWAYAM platform is open for registrations, offering various Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for students of Classes 11 and 12. These courses cover a wide range of subjects, including Science, Humanities and Commerce and are completely free.

Enrollments for the courses began on September 16, 2025 and will conclude on February 20, 2026. The duration of the course has been set for 24 weeks with last date scheduled for March 6, 2026. The course is open to students, teachers, parents and anyone interested.

Steps to register for the programme:

Step 1: Visit https://swayam.gov.in and register

Step 2: Access the course and enroll for free

Step 4: Learn and complete activities

Step 5: Take final assessment and get certified

SWAYAM courses are interactive and curated by highly skilled educators. Participants can access the course in the form of video lectures, specially crafted reading material, self-assessment tools and online discussion forums.



