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RE-NEET Self Declaration Form 2026 Released With Admit Card, Know How To Fill It

RE-NEET Self Declaration Form 2026: Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam can now download the undertaking form from the candidate login portal.

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RE-NEET Self Declaration Form 2026 Released With Admit Card, Know How To Fill It
RE-NEET Self Declaration Form 2026 is a mandatory document that students must carry to the exam centre.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the RE-NEET Self Declaration Form 2026 along with the RE-NEET UG 2026 admit card on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam scheduled on June 21 can now download their admit cards and the attached undertaking form from the candidate login portal.

The RE-NEET Self Declaration Form 2026 is a mandatory document that students must carry to the examination centre. Candidates may face difficulties during the verification process on exam day without this.

What Is RE-NEET Self Declaration Form 2026?

The self-declaration form is not available separately. It is attached to the RE-NEET UG 2026 admit card and can be downloaded only through the official NTA NEET website.

The undertaking form contains important candidate declarations, exam-day instructions, and designated spaces for a passport-size photograph, thumb impression, and signature. Candidates are advised to carefully read all the instructions mentioned in the document before reporting to the examination centre.

How to Download RE-NEET Self Declaration Form 2026 PDF?

  • Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the "RE-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card" link.
  • Enter the Application Number and Password.
  • Submit the login details.
  • Download the admit card PDF.
  • Locate the attached self-declaration or undertaking page.
  • Print the document for future use.

Also Read: Student In Nagpur, Exam Centre In Abu Dhabi: NTA's NEET Glitch Before Retest

How to Fill RE-NEET Undertaking Form 2026?

Candidates must carefully complete all required details in the undertaking form before the examination day. The following instructions should be followed:

  • Read all exam-day guidelines carefully.
  • Paste the same passport-size photograph used during the application process.
  • Put the left-hand thumb impression in the designated space.
  • Verify all personal details printed on the form.
  • Do not sign in any section that requires the presence of the invigilator.

The RE-NEET UG 2026 examination will be conducted in offline mode (pen-and-paper format) from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM on June 21.

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