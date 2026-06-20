Student From Nagpur Gets Abu Dhabi Centre For NEET Retest, NTA Says "Glitch"

A candidate from Nagpur was reportedly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam due to an apparent error in the admit card issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The incident has drawn attention ahead of the re-exam scheduled for June 21.

The candidate, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, discovered the discrepancy after downloading his Re-NEET 2026 admit card from the official website. Instead of being assigned a centre in India, the admit card mentioned an examination centre located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

According to reports, Abdullah had applied for the examination from Nagpur and expected to receive a test centre within the country. The issue became more significant because the student does not possess a passport, making it impossible for him to travel abroad to appear for the examination.

A screenshot of the admit card circulating online showed the examination centre listed as an Indian school in Abu Dhabi. The matter was subsequently brought to the attention of NTA officials.

After being informed about the issue, NTA reportedly acknowledged the error and stated that it resulted from a technical glitch. The agency assured the candidate's family that corrective action would be taken and that a revised admit card with the appropriate examination centre would be issued.

Sources close to the family said they have received an email from NTA assuring that the error will be corrected by this evening.

Candidates are advised to immediately report any discrepancies related to personal information, examination centres, or other important details.

The RE-NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 in pen-and-paper mode from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates are required to carry their admit cards and other prescribed documents to the examination centre.