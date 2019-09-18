RDVV Result For B.Com. First Year Released. Direct Link Here

RDVV results are available on the official website of the varsity, rdunijbpin.org.

RDVV result 2019: Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (RDVV), Jabalpur, has released the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) part 1 exam 2019. The RDVV results can be accessed from the official website of the varsity, rdunijbpin.org, or directly from the partner portal, rdujabalpur.net. The students who are searching for the RDVV results may check their results after entering their exam roll numbers on the space given on the results page of the portal.

The varsity released the LLM semester 2 results for the exams held in May-June months yesterday.

It also released the MSc Chemistry semester 1 results for the exams held in November and December months yesterday.

RDVV results 2019: Direct link

Check your RDVV results from the direct link given here:

RDVV results 2019 direct link

RDVV results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your RDVV results 2019:

Step 1: Click on the direct link given above

Step 2: Enter your roll number and the results of the captcha given there

Step 3: Click submit

Step 4: Check your RDVV results from next page

