Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Today: Here's How To Check, Download Marksheets

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 examination results today at 10 AM. Once announced, the result link will be activated on the official website as well as on the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page. Students will be able to access their scorecards by using the required credentials. The results for all three streams, Arts, Science, and Commerce, will be announced together.

This year, around 8.5 lakh students registered for the Class 12 board exams, of which approximately 8.2 lakh appeared. Among them, the highest number of students, around 6 lakh, were from the Arts stream. About 2.3 lakh students appeared from the Science stream, while over 30,000 candidates took the exam in the Commerce stream.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: How can students check the result 2026 online

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan Board website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Senior Secondary Result 2026

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: Result Declared Within 20 Days of Exams

The RBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 12 to March 11, with around 9 lakh students appearing. The result is being declared within 20 days of the conclusion of exams. Notably, this is the first time that the Class 12 result is being announced after the Class 10 result. Earlier, the board used to declare Class 12 results first.