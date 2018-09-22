RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2018: How To Check @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2018: How To Check

RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2018: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE 10th Supplementary examination result 2018 can be checked on the official website of the board. The RBSE 10th result will be available on the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and NOT on rajresults.nic.in as was the case with RBSE 12th Supplementary results.

RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2018: How to check?

RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2018 @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step one: Go to RBSE official website: www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the Secondary Supplementray Result 2018 link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

RBSE 10th board result 2018 was released on June 11, 2018. The pass percentage for RBSE 10th board students was 79.86%. The pass percentage for boys was 79.79% and for girls, it was 79.95%.

The supplementary exam for Rajasthan Board students who did not qualify the board exam was conducted in the month of July and August.

RBSE released the RBSE 12th Supplementary result on September 20, 2018.

Click here for more Education News