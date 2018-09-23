RBSE 10th Result 2018: Rajasthan Board Supplementary Results Released @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2018: Rajasthan Board Supplementary Results @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the RBSE 10th supplementary examination released on the official website. The results have been released on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE had released the 12th supplementary results last week. When the Rajasthan Board 10th general exam was conducted in March, 10,76,629 students had registered as regular candidates while 5059 students had registered as private candidates and 10,58,018 students appeared for the exams. Out of these more than 10 lakh candidates, 79.86 per cent qualified for higher studies.

Note: RBSE 10th supplementary result have been published on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in not on rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Supplementary Result 2018: How to check 10th results

Rajasthan Board 10th supplementary results have been released in a window like this, check now

Follow these steps to check your results:

Step 1 : Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2 : Click on the link " Suppl.Result Secondry 2018" given on the homepage of the website

Step 3 : On next page, enter your roll number and click submit

Step 4 : Check your RBSE 10th result from the next page

