Rajkummar Rao, Prasoon Joshi, Kiren Rijiju Join Education Minister's #MyBookMyFriend Campaign

On World Book Day, i.e. April 23, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched a social media campaign, '#MyBookMyFriend', to promote reading. The campaign will run for a week and the minister urged several Indian government ministers, celebrities and prominent figures in various fields to share the book they have been reading.

Since the announcement of the campaign, it has witnessed participation from individuals from all fields.

The most recent celebrity to join the bandwagon is Rajkummar Rao who tweeted an image of 'Leonardo Da Vinci's Biography by Walter Isaacson'. The actor added that he had been waiting to read the book for the longest time.

Thank you @RajkummarRao ji for joining the #MyBookMyFriend campaign. I hope your participation will inspire a lot of younger generation.. https://t.co/eINAk6Go3h — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 25, 2020

The poet and songwriter, Prasoon Joshi too tweeted the books he is reading during the lockdown.

"Rasadesh, a book published by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, is about Swami Haridas' creation Kelimaal. Another book Solitude by Anthony Storr is about our comfort with our own selves," he wrote on twitter.

Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Culture Ministry, tweeted that he had already been reading Shri Aurobindo's Letters part 1 and 2, when he got to know about the HRD Minister's campaign.

आपके इस अभियान से जुड़ने के लिए मै आपका आभारी हूँ। आप तो पहले से ही श्री अरविंद के पत्रों का अध्ययन कर रहे हैं...अत्यधिक सुखद व प्रेरक! #MyBookMyFriendhttps://t.co/uBlaEPEU3L — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 25, 2020

The Minister of States for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju tweeted that he is reading 'Winning Attitude' by Jeff Keller, and 'Go! India's Sporting Transformation' and recommended both books to athletes.

Happy #WorldBookDay !

मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री @DrRPNishank जी के आग्रह पर मैं वह पुस्तकें दिखा रहा हूँ जो मैं पढ़ रहा हूँ और भारत के प्रत्येक खिलाड़ी से इसे पढ़ने का आग्रह करता हूँ।

This book is a must read for every athlete for regular motivation and better success! https://t.co/2mz1Y74a61pic.twitter.com/5PnHm35727 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 23, 2020

HRD Minister himself is reading the book 'Geeta Mata' by Mahatma Gandhi. The book is a wonderful amalgamation of knowledge, devotion, and Karma.

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for HRD, also joined the campaign and said that he is reading 'Rebooting India'.

Not just celebrities and dignitaries but other individuals have also joined the campaign and have tweeted about the books they are reading.

