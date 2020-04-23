World Book Day 2020: Education Minister Launches '#MyBookMyFriend' Campaign On Twitter

World Book Day 2020: Education Minister has launched '#MyBookMyFriend' on Twitter

On World Book Day, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the HRD Minister, has launched '#MyBookMyFriend' campaign on Twitter. In A video uploaded on the Minister's Twitter account, he says that there could not be a better friend, a better strength, better motivator, and a better guide than books. He says that books stand by our side and support us like a rock in all phases and difficulties of our life.

साथियों, विश्व पुस्तक दिवस की आपको हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

कहा गया है कि "जब आप एक पुस्तक खोलते हैं तो आप एक नई दुनिया खोलते हैं।

मेरा आग्रह है कि आप सभी एक पुस्तक पढ़कर उसके बारे में #MyBookMyFriend के साथ मुझे बताएं की आप इस समय कौन सी पुस्तक पढ़ रहें हैं |#WorldBookDaypic.twitter.com/ex3uhDH9kl — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 23, 2020

He then requests that students should keep reading books other than their textbooks and try to read at least 3-4 books in a year. He also urges everyone else, who may not be a student, to find time to read a book. Books are the real wealth that stays with us, he says.

He has also urged everyone to read at least one book on the World Book Day and share the same on social media using the hashtag 'MyBookMyFriend'. He says that one can also make a resolve to read 3-4 books in a year.

तो इंतजार किस बात का है "वर्ल्ड बुक डे" पर आप किस किताब को अपना दोस्त बना रहे हैं मुझे #MyBookMyFriend के साथ शेयर करना ना भूलें। मैं भी इस समय जो पुस्तक पढ़ रहा हूँ उसे आप लोगों के साथ साझा करूँगा। — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 23, 2020

He emphasizes that one can book motivational books or books written on the lives of motivational figures like Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, and Shri Aurobindo. Reading such books will help us acquire knowledge about the different works people have done in different fields and learn from their experiences.

He has also nominated the likes of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar to share what they are reading and has called upon celebrities in different fields to share the book they are reading on social media with the hashtag '#MyBookMyFriend'.

