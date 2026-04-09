Rajasthan Schools To Review Students' Names, Drive To Replace Derogatory Terms Announced

The Rajasthan School Education Department is set to launch a new initiative aimed at ensuring dignity and inclusivity among students. Under the proposed "Sarthak Naam Abhiyan" (Meaningful Names Campaign), the department will work with parents to replace student names that may be derogatory, meaningless, or cause discomfort.

Announcing the move, state Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that many children are given names without considering their long-term impact. "In several cases, names are chosen unknowingly or due to social reasons, but as children grow older, they may feel embarrassed or develop a sense of inferiority," he said.

The department has identified a range of such names and prepared a list of around 2,000 to 3,000 alternative names from which parents can choose. Officials will engage with families to encourage the adoption of more meaningful and respectful names for students.

The minister also highlighted the need to avoid caste-based or derogatory terms in official records. He said words historically used in a derogatory manner should not be recorded, and more respectful alternatives must be adopted in line with existing government directives.

In a related move, the school education department will also compile a list of school staff found consuming tobacco, gutka, or other intoxicants on campus. The aim is to discourage such habits and prevent any negative influence on students.

The initiative is expected to be implemented across government schools in the state in the coming months.