Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 24,752 Vacancies, Check Fee Details

Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan Government has released the recruitment notification for direct recruitment to the post of Safai Karmchari (Sanvida Safai Karmchari) in urban local bodies across the state. As per the official notification, a total of 24,752 posts are available under the Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Posts Rules, 2022 and related provisions.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the prescribed portal. The application window will open on August 15, 2026, and candidates can apply until September 28, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. Candidates are advised to read the complete notification carefully before submitting the online form.

Direct Link: Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026 Notification

Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026: Important Details

Candidates can check the important dates for the Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026 below:

Application start date: August 15, 2026

August 15, 2026 Last date to apply: September 28, 2026

September 28, 2026 Last time for submission: 11:59 PM on September 28, 2026

11:59 PM on September 28, 2026 Total vacancies: 24,752

The notification states that applications will be accepted only through the online application process. Candidates must complete the application within the prescribed deadline.

Click here: Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Application Link 2026

Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the One Time Registration (OTR) fee after logging into the SSO portal. The fee prescribed in the notification is:

General/Unreserved candidates: Rs 600

Rs 600 Reserved category candidates: Rs 400

Rs 400 Persons with Disabilities: Rs 400

Candidates who have already deposited the one-time registration fee earlier will not be required to pay it again. The notification advises applicants to complete the OTR fee payment before the last date so that any transaction-related verification issue can be resolved in time.

Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026: Vacancy and Application Process

Visit the Rajasthan Local Self Government Department's official website at lsg.rajasthan.gov.in.

Complete the required One Time Registration (OTR) process through the prescribed SSO/online system.

Log in using the required credentials and open the Online Application Form for the recruitment.

Enter the required personal, educational, category and other details carefully.

Select the category under which you are eligible to apply.

Upload the required photograph and signature as per the prescribed instructions.

Review all details entered in the application form before submission.

Submit the application form before the last date.

After submission, download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference.

Applicants should ensure that all details entered in the form are correct before final submission. After submitting the application, candidates should download and retain a printout of the completed form and application ID for future reference.