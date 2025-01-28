Rajasthan Refinery Limited Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Multiple Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 2.20 Lakh

Rajasthan Refinery Recruitment 2025: HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) has started the registration process for the recruitment of various positions in 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 121 posts, including roles such as Junior Executives, Engineers, Senior Engineers, and Senior Managers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, hrrl.in. The last date to submit applications is February 8, 2025.

The official notification reads: "Applications with incomplete/wrong particulars or not in the prescribed format will not be considered. The Email ID and Mobile (preferably WhatsApp) number provided in the online application should remain valid for at least one year. Candidates must use active Email IDs created in their own names. Applications with pseudo/fake Email IDs will attract appropriate action under the law. All the details given in the online form will be treated as final, and no changes will be entertained."

Rajasthan Refinery Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale

Junior Executive - Chemical: Rs 30,000 - Rs 1,20,000

Engineer - Instrumentation: Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Engineer - Electrical: Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Officer - Information Systems: Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Senior Engineer - Process (Refinery): Rs 60,000 - Rs 1,80,000

Senior Manager - Process (Refinery): Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

Senior Manager - Process (Offsite and Planning): Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

Senior Manager - Technical Planning (Refinery & Petrochemical): Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

Senior Manager - Process Safety & Encon: Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

Senior Manager - Quality Control (Refinery/Petrochemical): Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

Senior Manager - Mechanical: Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

Senior Manager - Instrumentation: Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

Senior Manager - Fire & Safety: Rs 80,000 - Rs 2,20,000

Rajasthan Refinery Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates from the UR, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs.1,180. However, candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempt from paying the application fee.