Rajasthan PTET 2019 Counselling Result Out: What's Next?

Rajasthan PTET result has been declared by Government Dungar College.

Dungar College, Bikaner has released the results for the Rajasthan Pre Education Teacher Test (PTET). PTET result is available on the official website ptet2019.org. Currently the website is not responding. In 2017 and 2016 the exam was conducted by the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University and Kota University, respectively. Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University has conducted the PTET exam in 1995-96, 1998-99, 2004, 2007 and 2015 as well. The PTET is held for 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year BA-B.Sc. B.Ed. course.

PTET Result: Know How To Check

PTET result was declared on May 30. The exam was held on May 12.

PTET first counselling result and the allotment letter has been released online.

Candidates eligible to take admission on the basis of the first PTET allotment, should pay the fee in the respective bank from July 23 to July 29. Selected candidates have to report for the counselling from July 23 to July 30.

The application process for upward movement will be held from July 24 to July 30.

Candidates have to deposit Rs 5000 as registration fees in designated branches of ICICI banks.

Details of the second and third counseling will be released in due course of time after the completion of the first round.

Along with the PTET first allotment, Dungar College has also released the first and third allotment letters for BA B.Ed. course and BSc. B.Ed. course, respectively.

