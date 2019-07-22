Rajasthan PTET Allotment Result 2019 Today

Rajasthan PTET counselling result will be released today on the website of PTET 2019, ptet2019.org.

Rajasthan PTET allotment result 2019: Rajasthan will release the PTET counselling result 2019 today. Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh had announced the PTET result on May 30. Government Dungar College, Bikaner had conducted the Pre-Teacher Education Test or PTET on May 12, 2019. The Rajasthan PTET allotment results will be available on the official website of PTET 2019, ptet2019.org. PTET is conducted for admissions in 2 year B.Ed course or a four year integrated B.A B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed course at the institutes across the state of Rajasthan. The candidates must have their login details ready to check their results from the website.

According to the PTET 2019 counselling schedule released by Government Dungar College, Bikaner, candidates who will be eligible to take admission based on the PTET allotment, the fee should be paid in respective bank from July 23 to July 29.

The reporting will be held from July 23 to July 30.

The application process for upward movement will be held from July 24 to July 30.

Rajasthan PTET counselling 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your PTET allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ptet2019.org

Step 2: Click on the link for PTET 2019 allotment result

Step 3: Enter your registration details

Step 4: Click on submit and check your PTET 2019 allotment result

Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates may download the result for future reference.

