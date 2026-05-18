Rajasthan High Court Driver Result 2026 Released, Download Selection List PDF Here

The Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur, has officially released the Rajasthan High Court Driver Result 2026 for the Screening Test conducted for Driver and Chauffeur recruitment posts. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check the roll number-wise selection list released on May 17, 2026. The result includes the names of candidates provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The recruitment examination was conducted on April 26, 2026, for Chauffeur posts in the Rajasthan High Court and RSLSA, along with Driver vacancies in District Courts and DLSAs across the state.

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Rajasthan High Court Driver Result 2026 Selection List Details

The released result covers recruitment under two different categories. Part-I includes Driver posts for District Courts and DLSAs, while Part-II includes Chauffeur recruitment for the Rajasthan High Court and RSLSA.

Along with the result PDF, the High Court has also published category-wise cut-off marks for different reservation categories and regions. In the TSP areas, Pratapgarh recorded a cut-off of 52 marks for Unreserved candidates and 48 marks for ST candidates. In TSP Banswara, the Unreserved cut-off was also 52 marks, while TSP Dungarpur recorded 55 marks for the same category.

For Non-TSP Driver recruitment, the cut-off marks were comparatively higher. The Unreserved category cut-off stood at 78 marks, while SC candidates required 75 marks. ST candidates needed 72 marks and OBC/MBC-NCL candidates required 77 marks to qualify.

Chauffeur Cut-Off Marks Released by Rajasthan High Court

The Rajasthan High Court has also released separate cut-off marks for Chauffeur recruitment. The Unreserved Male category recorded a cut-off of 76 marks, while Unreserved Female candidates needed 49 marks to qualify.

Among reserved categories, SC Male candidates secured a cut-off of 69 marks, while SC Female candidates required 47 marks. The ST category cut-off was fixed at 67 marks. Candidates belonging to the EWS category needed 73 marks for selection.

For OBC/MBC-NCL categories, Male candidates required 74 marks and Female candidates needed 45 marks. The MBC-NCL category cut-off was announced at 72 marks.



