Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result On March 23: How To Check Instantly Without Any Glitch

Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2026 Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 10 board exam results on March 23, board officials confirmed on Friday evening. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, as well as through the NDTV result checker.

The RBSE usually holds a press conference to formally announce the results and share key details, including overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, examination conduct measures, and the list of toppers.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Can Be Checked By Scanning This QR Code

Earlier, the board had planned to declare the results by March 20, but later postponed the date to complete the data verification process and ensure accuracy. According to information from the board headquarters in Ajmer, the additional time is being utilised to maintain transparency and minimise errors in the final results.



The examinations were conducted from February 12 to 28, with a total of 10,68,078 students registered this year.

Students will also have the option to check their Rajasthan Class 10 results by scanning the QR code provided.

As per Jagran Josh, the Class 5 and Class 8 results are expected to be declared on March 24.

How To Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Visit the Education section on NDTV.com

Click on "Board Exam Results 2026"

Select your board and class

Enter the required details and submit

The result will appear on the screen

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Following the declaration of the results, RBSE will send the original marksheets to schools, and students will need to collect them from their respective institutions.

Students are advised to regularly check the official RBSE website for the latest updates on board exam results.