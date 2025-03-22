Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exam 2025: Where To Check RBSE Results Once Declared

RBSE Class 10 Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 results soon. Students can check their results on the official RBSE website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in - once they are released. They will be required to enter their login details to access the results.

To qualify for the exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks. Candidates are encouraged to visit the RBSE official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other important information.

According to the RBSE datesheet 2025, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams started on March 6 and will conclude on April 4, 2025.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2025"

Step 3. A new page will open

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 5. Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference

Last year, RBSE announced the Class 10 results on May 29. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.04 percent. With 95.17 percent, Gudiya Meena from Dausa secured the first rank in the exams. She scored a total of 571 marks out of 600 and achieved distinction in all subjects. Girls outperformed boys in the exams. The pass percentage of girls was recorded at 93.46 percent, while that of boys was 92.64 percent. Around 5,45,653 students secured first division, while 3,49,873 students achieved second division. Nearly 71,422 students passed with third division.

However, students who could not clear the exams will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.