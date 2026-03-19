Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Not To Be Declared On March 20

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will not release RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 on March 20, 2026. The result date has been postponed, and the new date will be available soon. As there has been no official confirmation regarding the result date. Once declared, the direct link to check the result will be activated on the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page.

Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results when declared on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov. and rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, close to 10 lakh students who appeared for the exams are currently awaiting their results. Additionally, students can check their RBSE 10th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 12 to February 28 across the state. For evaluation, the board has deployed nearly 35,000 teachers at centralised centres. Officials have said that the checking process is almost complete and the results are being prepared.

Where to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Students can access their results online through the official websites:

results.biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

NDTV has launched a dedicated bihar result page for students who appeared for the Bihar board exams this year.

How To Check Bihar Board Exam Results on NDTV's Results Page?

Steps to check the results:

Visit the Board Exam Results 2025.

Select the tab indicating the results for Class 10

Enter your roll number and other required details in the provided space.

Click "Submit" to view your Class 10 result on the screen.

Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and roll code ready to check their results as soon as they are published.