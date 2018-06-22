Maharashtra Warns Of Action If Eligible Students Are Charged Excess Fees

A government statement said that the Director of Technical Education has been instructed to take strict action against the institutes taking excess fee from such students.
Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said the government pays half the fees of students seeking admission to agriculture, medicine and 605 other professional courses under the scheme.
But there were complaints that some colleges were still demanding full fees from the students whose parental income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum, or denying admission if the full fee was not paid, he said.
