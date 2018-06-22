Maharashtra Warns Of Action If Eligible Students Are Charged Excess Fees Under the Rajarshee Shahu Educational Fee Scholarship scheme, the government bears 50 per cent of the fee burden of these students by transferring the money directly to colleges.

Share EMAIL PRINT The govt bears 50 % of the fee under Rajarshee Shahu Educational Fee Scholarship Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government today warned colleges of stringent action if they charged more than half the prescribed fees to the students whose family income is below Rs 8 lakh per annum. Under the Rajarshee Shahu Educational Fee Scholarship scheme, the government bears 50 per cent of the fee burden of these students by transferring the money directly to colleges.



A government statement said that the Director of Technical Education has been instructed to take strict action against the institutes taking excess fee from such students.



Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said the government pays half the fees of students seeking admission to agriculture, medicine and 605 other professional courses under the scheme.



But there were complaints that some colleges were still demanding full fees from the students whose parental income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum, or denying admission if the full fee was not paid, he said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



