Goa Rains: Schools, Colleges To Have Holiday On Wednesday

The Goa government has announced a holiday on Wednesday on account of heavy rains.

The Goa government has announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday on account of heavy rains and floods. After meeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Director of Education Nagraj Honnekeri told reporters here that schools and colleges will have a one-day holiday on August 7.

Goa has been witnessing heavy rains for the last one week and several low-lying areas are inundated.

The government has evacuated people from areas such as Pilgao, Sankhalim and Usgao in North Goa district.

The Mandovi river has been flowing above the dangermark in many areas, flooding villages on its bank.

Sonal village in Sattari tehsil has been cut off for more than 24 hours due to floods, a government official said.

