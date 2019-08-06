IIM Ahmedabad's One Year MBA Programme Students Get 114 Offers

IIM Ahmedabad finalised final audited placement report on July 29, 2019.

The final placement process for the Class of 2019 of the One Year MBA Programme, the full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) at IIM Ahmedabad, which started in November 2018, completed successfully in June end. According to the premier management institute, the graduating students accepted a total of 114 offers from firms cutting across sectors such as Consulting, BFSI, Conglomerates, FMCG, E-Commerce, Technology, IT and ITeS, Energy, Logistics, Pharma, FinTech and Real Estate.

The participants of the thirteenth batch of PGPX came from varied backgrounds with rich experience ranging from 5 to 17 years.

Recruiters visited campus to select candidates for their mid-senior and senior level management positions.

Students were offered positions such as Group CFO, Vice President, Director-Sales, Associate Vice President, General Manager, Head of Operations, Principal Consultant, Senior Manager, Product Manager, and Implementation Coach.

The final audited placement report was finalized on July 29, 2019.

Read: IIM Bangalore Top MBA Institute In India Based On National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF)

Prof. Amit Karna, Chairperson of the Placement Committee said, "The strong placement figures of the PGPX graduates of 2019 batch is a direct outcome of the tremendous faith that the recruiters have placed in IIMA's One-year full-time MBA programme for their middle and senior management needs. We were pleased to note that 27 new recruiters were able to successfully participate in our campus placement process and hire the best talent for their organizational needs."

Pramathesh Shukla, PGPX Recruitment Secretary said, "In line with the global recruitment trends, we are witnessing a growing demand for candidates from programmes like PGPX in organizations. This year along with the traditional sectors such as IT, Consulting, Telecom and FMCG, we also witnessed substantial growth in offers from E-commerce and FinTech sectors. We take pride in the continued trust the organisations have bestowed upon IIMA's PGPX Class of 2019, and are confident that PGPX graduates will continue to excel in every role and responsibility undertaken by them."

Read: IIM Ahmedabad Final Placements 2019: 139 Firms Participate, Accenture Strategy Makes 24 Offers

A total of 75 firms visited IIM Ahmedabad PGPX with 290 different roles for this year's campus placement process.

Information Technology firms formed the largest sector of offers with 47 offers rolled out, followed by BFSI, Engineering/Technology, and Online Services with 15, 11, and 9 offers respectively.

20 students did not seek placements through the institute, of which three students opted to pursue entrepreneurship.

Firms that participated in the recruitment process included Accenture, Adani Group, Adidas AG, Amazon, ElasticRun, Ericsson, Flipkart, Google, Genpact, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Honeywell, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Indegene, Infosys, Innoviti Payment Solutions, KEC International, Lodha Group, Mastercard, McKinsey, Microsoft, Omniactive, OYO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, Persistent Systems, Riddhi Siddhi Group, Uber among others. Accenture, RPG Group and Innoviti Payment Solutions made the largest number of offers. There was one international offer made this year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.