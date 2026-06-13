Railway Minister Says All Departmental Exams Now In Computer-Based Test Mode

Railways Recruitment Exams: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of Indian Railways on the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recruitment process, stressing the need for a more transparent, accurate, and technology-driven recruitment system.

During the meeting, the minister directed Railway Recruitment Boards to strengthen communication with candidates and stakeholders and underlined that misinformation must be countered promptly with correct information so that candidates receive accurate updates and confidence in the recruitment process remains strong.

Push for Computer-Based Tests and tablet-based examinations

Vaishnaw also reviewed the progress made in shifting departmental examinations to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and stressed that more tablet-based examinations should be introduced wherever feasible to make recruitment faster, more efficient, and user-friendly.

Recruitment calendar improves predictability for aspirants

The minister noted that the annual recruitment calendar, coupled with quarterly vacancy notifications, has been well received by candidates. He said the calendar-based recruitment framework has enabled aspirants to plan their preparation more effectively and has brought greater predictability to the recruitment process.

Continuous reforms for efficiency and accountability

Emphasising the need for continuous improvement, Vaishnaw said the railway recruitment system must continue to evolve through the use of technology, faster processes, and greater accountability.

Multilingual and multi-shift examinations ensure wider access

Highlighting multilingual support in examinations, the minister said, "Recruitment tests are already being conducted in multiple languages across various cities and multiple shifts, ensuring wider accessibility for candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds and enabling fair and equal participation in the recruitment process without language becoming a barrier."

Railways recruits 43,781 candidates in FY 2025-26

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways recruited 43,781 candidates during FY 2025-26 through completed recruitment cycles covering 47,084 vacancies across six major categories, reflecting the ongoing acceleration of its recruitment process.

The vacancies included 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilots, 14,298 Technicians, 452 Sub-Inspectors, 4,208 Constables, 7,951 Junior Engineers (JE)/DMS/CMA personnel, and 1,376 candidates in paramedical categories.

The ministry said, "Indian Railways remains committed to strengthening its workforce through continuous and timely recruitment initiatives. With a focus on enhancing transparency, efficiency and the use of advanced technology in the recruitment process, the organisation aims to attract and onboard talented individuals across various categories."

Large-scale recruitment system requires robust coordination

The ministry further noted that the RRB recruitment process is inherently complex and large-scale, with examinations conducted across multiple cities and centres nationwide. To accommodate the large volume of candidates, Computer-Based Tests are held in multiple shifts and conducted in as many as 15 languages to ensure accessibility for aspirants from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

It added that the multi-city, multi-shift, and multilingual framework requires extensive coordination and robust technological systems to ensure fairness, standardisation, and transparency throughout the recruitment process.