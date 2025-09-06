Railway Jobs: 10th, 12th Pass Candidates Can Apply; Selection Without Exam

Railway Jobs 2025: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Eastern Railway (RRC/ER) has released the official notification for Sports Quota Recruitment 2025. Under this drive, 50 vacancies in Group C and Group D will be filled. The online application process begins on September 10, 2025 (10:00 AM) and will close on October 9, 2025 (6:00 PM). Interested candidates can apply through the official website. Field trials will be tentatively held from December 2025- January 2026.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Level 4/5: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.
- Level 2/3: Class 12th or equivalent OR 10th with ITI/Apprenticeship (NCVT/SCVT/NAC).
- Level 1: Class 10th or equivalent / ITI / NAC.
Age Limit: 18 to 25 years (as of January 1, 2025).
Sports Eligibility: Candidates must have represented India in Olympics/World Championships/Asian Games/Commonwealth Games, or secured top ranks in national/university-level competitions, depending on the level applied.
Sports Disciplines
- Level 4/5: Archery (M/F), Athletics (Women), Swimming (M/F).
- Level 2/3: Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Table Tennis.
- Level 1: Athletics, Basketball, Cricket, Football, Hockey, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Swimming, Table Tennis.
Selection Process
- Sports Trial (skills, fitness, coach's observation - 40 marks)
- Assessment of Sports Achievements (50 marks)
- Educational Qualification (10 marks)
Document Verification
Medical Examination
Only candidates found FIT in trials will proceed to the next stage.
Application Fee
- General/OBC/EWS (Male): Rs 500 (Rs 400 refunded after appearing in trial)
- SC/ST/Women/Minorities/EWS (Others): Rs 250 (refunded after trial)
Salary
- Level 1: Rs 18,000 - Rs 29,200 per month
- Level 2/3: Rs 19,900 - Rs 29,200 per month
- Level 4/5: Rs 25,500 - Rs 45,000 per month
How To Apply
- Visit the official website, rrcer.org.
- Click on Eastern Railway Recruitment Against Sports Quota 2025.
- Register as a new user and fill in required details.
- Upload scanned documents, photograph, and signature.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
- Download and print the application for future reference.