Railway Jobs: 10th, 12th Pass Candidates Can Apply; Selection Without Exam

Railway Jobs 2025: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Eastern Railway (RRC/ER) has released the official notification for Sports Quota Recruitment 2025. Under this drive, 50 vacancies in Group C and Group D will be filled. The online application process begins on September 10, 2025 (10:00 AM) and will close on October 9, 2025 (6:00 PM). Interested candidates can apply through the official website. Field trials will be tentatively held from December 2025- January 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Level 4/5: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.

Level 2/3: Class 12th or equivalent OR 10th with ITI/Apprenticeship (NCVT/SCVT/NAC).

Level 1: Class 10th or equivalent / ITI / NAC.

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years (as of January 1, 2025).

Sports Eligibility: Candidates must have represented India in Olympics/World Championships/Asian Games/Commonwealth Games, or secured top ranks in national/university-level competitions, depending on the level applied.

Sports Disciplines

Level 4/5: Archery (M/F), Athletics (Women), Swimming (M/F).

Level 2/3: Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Table Tennis.

Level 1: Athletics, Basketball, Cricket, Football, Hockey, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Swimming, Table Tennis.

Selection Process

Sports Trial (skills, fitness, coach's observation - 40 marks)

Assessment of Sports Achievements (50 marks)

Educational Qualification (10 marks)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Only candidates found FIT in trials will proceed to the next stage.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS (Male): Rs 500 (Rs 400 refunded after appearing in trial)

SC/ST/Women/Minorities/EWS (Others): Rs 250 (refunded after trial)

Salary

Level 1: Rs 18,000 - Rs 29,200 per month

Level 2/3: Rs 19,900 - Rs 29,200 per month

Level 4/5: Rs 25,500 - Rs 45,000 per month

How To Apply