QS World University Rankings 2025: Check Best Universities To Study In Australia

Quacquarelli Symonds has released QS World Rankings 2025 featuring Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at the top. The university maintained its reign at the top for the 13th consecutive year. Imperial College London jumped four places to take second and the University of Oxford and Harvard University have been ranked in third and fourth place respectively. The University of Cambridge is at the top five.

As per the QS World Rankings 2025, the following are the top universities to study in Australia.



The University of Melbourne in Parkville is the top ranked university in Australia. It is ranked at the 13 position in the QS World Rankings 2025.



The University of Sydney is the second best university in Australia. It is ranked at the 18th place in the QS World University Rankings 2025.



The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) is the third best university in Australia. It is ranked at the 19th place.

Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra is the fourth best university in the country. It was ranked at the 30th place in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

Monash University is the fifth best university in Australia. It is ranked at the 37th position in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

The University of Queensland in Brisbane City is the sixth best university in Australia. It is ranked at the 40th place in the QS Rankings 2025.



The University of Western Australia in Perth is the seventh best university in the country. It is ranked at the 77th place in the QS Rankings 2025.



The University of Adelaide in Australia is the eighth best university in the country. It is ranked at the 82nd position.



University of Technology Sydney, Haymarket, Australia is the ninth best university in Australia. It is ranked at the 88th position.



RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia is the tenth best university in the country. It is ranked at the 123rd position.