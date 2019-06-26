Panjab University Result For LLB Entrance Out. Direct Link Here

Panjab University result has been released on the official website, puchd.ac.in.

PU result 2019: Panjab University result for the entrance exam conducted for admission to BA/ B.Com. LL.B.(Hons.) 5 Years Integrated Course 2019-20 has been released on the official website. The Panjab University or PU result has been released on the official website, puchd.ac.in. The entrance test for admission to Panjab University BA LLB and B.Com. LLB programme was conducted on June 16, 2019. The preliminary answer key, before the release of Panjab University results, for the entrance test was uploaded on the PU website on June 18.

Panjab University result 2019: Direct link

Download your PU results for LLB entrance here:

Panjab University result 2019 direct link

After receiving the initial objections on the preliminary answer key, the University invited cross-objections on June 21.

The final answer key, based on which the result will be prepared, is prepared after the resolution of cross-objections.

PU BA LLB entrance exam result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your PU results:

Step one: Go to direct link (hosted @ puchd.ac.in) provided above

Step two: Enter your roll number

Step three: Submit and view your result.

The University will release admission form on the website on July 1, 2019. The last date for filling up admission form is July 10, 2019.

The tentative merit list will be published on July 19, 2019. The Provisional merit list will be released on July 22, 2019.

The counselling process will begin on July 24 and conclude on July 26.

