Panjab University To Announce BA LLB Entrance Test Result Today

Panjab University will release BA LLB entrance test result today @ puchd.ac.in

PU Result 2019: Panjab University (PU) will release the result for the entrance exam conducted for admission to BA/ B.Com. LL.B.(Hons.) 5 Years Integrated Course 2019-20 today. The result will be released on the official website for Panjab University, puchd.ac.in. The entrance test for admission to BA LLB and B.Com. LLB programme was conducted on June 16, 2019. The preliminary answer key for the entrance test was uploaded on the PU website on June 18.

After receiving the initial objections on the preliminary answer key, the University invited cross-objections on June 21. The final answer key, based on which the result will be prepared, is prepared after the resolution of cross-objections.

PU BA LLB Entrance Exam Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for Panjab University: puchd.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the Results link which is on the left hand side of the website.

Step three: Click on the Entrance Result link.

Step four: Click on result link for BA/B.Com. LLB exam.

Step five: Enter the required details.

Step six: Submit and view your result.

After the announcement of the result today, the University will release admission form on the website on July 1, 2019. The last date for filling up admission form is July 10, 2019.

The tentative merit list will be published on July 19, 2019. The Provisional merit list will be released on July 22, 2019.

The counselling process will begin on July 24 and conclude on July 26.

