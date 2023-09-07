Panjab University Student Body Election 2023: NSUI Wrests President's Post From AAP

NSUI celebrating its victory in the Punjab University Campus Students Council polls.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, won the presidential post in the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections in Chandigarh on Wednesday. NSUI wrested the position from the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

NSUI's Jatinder Singh, a student of the University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET), defeated his nearest rival, Divyansh Thakur of CYSS, by a margin of 603 votes.

Mr Singh secured 3,002 votes, while Mr Thakur bagged 2,399 votes.

Mr Singh from NSUI was elected as the president, while the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), the student wing of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), clinched the secretary's position. The vice president's role was secured by the student outfit Sath, and the joint secretary's post was won by Panjab University Helping Hand (PUHH), according to the election result announced on Wednesday.

In the previous year's election, the president's position was won by CYSS.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, NSUI said, "'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' shines brightly at Panjab University as students choose love and peace over hate and division. Congratulations to NSUI activists for a well-deserved victory! #PanjabUniversity #StudentPower."

Punjab Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa termed the results as a historic victory.



"This is a historic victory as NSUI came first in the Punjab University Student Union elections. I want to congratulate Jatinder Singh and his supporters," he said.

"My heartiest congratulations to Jatinder Singh of NSUI Punjab, NSUI Chandigarh, and NSUI for winning the PUCSC 23 elections and becoming the president. Now I would like to convey to the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann that not only we but also our young brigade knows how to fight elections and win them too," he said in a statement posted on X.

My heartiest congratulations to Jatinder Singh of @NSUIPunjab, @NSUIChandigarh and @nsui for winning the PUCSC 23 elections and becoming the president.

In the elections, Sath, a student group, celebrated its first win as Ranmeekjot Kaur became the vice-president, making her the only woman in the council. Meanwhile, ABVP, the BJP student wing, didn't win any seats, but its alliance partner PUHH secured the joint secretary position.