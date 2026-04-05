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Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2026: Final Answer Key Out For Both Papers, Download Link Here

PSTET 2025 Final Answer Key: SCERT Punjab has released the final answer key for PSTET 2025 held on March 15. Candidates can download it from pstet2025.org or through the direct link here.

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Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2026: Final Answer Key Out For Both Papers, Download Link Here
PSTET 2025 Final Answer Key Out, Download Directly Here

PSTET 2026 Answer Key: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab has released the final answer key for both papers of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination on March 15 can check and download the answer key from the official website pstet2025.org or through the direct link provided here.

The answer key will help candidates calculate their estimated scores. 

How To Download the PSTET Final Answer Key?

  • Visit the official website pstet2025.org.
  • On the homepage, the Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer keys for the respective subjects will be displayed.
  • Click on the respective subject link for the answer key.
  • The answer key will be downloaded.
  • Save it to calculate your estimated score.

PSTET 2025 Final Answer Key Download Link

PSTET 2025 Result Date

The PSTET 2025 result is likely to be released by April 7, 2026. 

Submit Correction Requests For Your Result

Candidates who appeared for the PSTET 2025 examination are advised not to submit any correction requests via email or telephone at this stage.

A two-day correction window will be opened only after the declaration of results and will be applicable exclusively to candidates who qualify the PSTET 2025 test, according to SCERT.

During this specified period, qualified candidates may submit requests for limited corrections by sending an email to helpdesk@pstet2025.org. Requests received outside the stipulated window or through other modes will not be entertained.

The application process for PSTET 2025 was conducted from February 6 to February 20, 2026.

The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) is conducted for aspirants seeking teaching positions in government and government-aided schools across Punjab.

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