Proposals Invited For 2026 Social Science Research Grant Program

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is inviting proposals for its 2026 Social Science Research Grant Program. WADA's Social Science Research Program aims to promote and fund research projects that enhance understanding and strengthen the global fight against doping in sport.

Ministry of Education has released a notification encouraging all higher education and research institutions to appoint a nodal officer who can coordinate with NADA for the permission of projects to the grant program.

The deadline for submission of proposals is 24 November 2025. On submission of the proposals, the review of the applications will be conducted and communicated within 18 weeks of the final investment decisions. For all applications the Social Science Research Expert Advisory Group (SSREAG) will present its analysis to the WADA Education Committee who will make recommendations for investment. The final investment awards will be made by WADA's Executive Committee at its meeting in March 2026.

WADA's SSR Grant program funded 154 SSR projects since the start of the programme in 2005. As per the official website, this body of research has provided significant insight into understanding doping as a complex behavior at the individual level and how this is influenced by factors at all levels of sport and society.