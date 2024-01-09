Principal Will Be Answerable For Any Extreme Ragging Cases At University, Says UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification highlighting the measures that should be taken for prohibiting, preventing and eliminating ragging from the institutes. Citing ragging as a criminal offence, the education body released, "Regulations on Curbing Menance of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009." The commission noted that any violation of the regulations will face punitive action by the UGC.

The education body has also shared ragging related numbers for students in distress. Candidates can visit the official website of the UGC to check the anti ragging helpline numbers.

The higher educational institutions and councils have been asked to implement the following guidelines set up by the Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee constituted by the Supreme Court of India.

-The institutes must introduce the concept of mentor-mentee to make a comfortable bond amongst juniors and seniors.

-The Anti Ragging Cell and Anti Ragging Squads of institutions should be empowered by provisioning of a legal counsel so that airtight cases against the ragging culprits can be made.

-In case of extreme ragging and suicide cases, principal of the college and registrar of the university will be called and will be answerable to the National Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee.

-All the Councils/Regulatory Bodies must constitute a committee as and when a serious/suicide/death case is reported related to their Council/Regulatory Body to relook into the issue even when case is under police investigation. The Regulatory Bodies/Councils are also advised to appoint a legal person fort the matter.

-The Committee has also instructed the Anti Ragging Monitoring Agency to be more vigilant and carry out surprise checks all across the nation to ensure that the UGC Regulations to curb the menace of ragging are being strictly adhered to by the HEl's, teaching staff and the students. Punitive action as mentioned in these regulations will be taken against the defaulters.