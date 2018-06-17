PM's Research Fellowship: None Selected In 4 Disciplines Including Maths, Chemistry

With no selections in Mathematics, Chemistry it is obvious that either the applicants could not meet the eligibility conditions set by the government: minimum of 8 CGPA, having the required academic qualification in last five years, or very less applications from the respective fields.
Applications were invited from candidates who had the qualifying degree from among the 23 IITs, IISc Bangalore, NITs and IISERs.
While nothing is known about the number of applications received for these disciplines, NDTV is yet to get a figure from the respective Nodal Institutes. On the other hand, a report carried by the New Indian Express says, out of the total 3209 applications received for the scheme from 1189 students only 317 are for IITs and IISc which shows not many from the premiere institutes of the country came forward for the fellowship. Maximum number of applications has been submitted by NITs. Only 14 applications have come from IISc.
PMRF is, said to be, one of the most important roadmaps of the government towards reversing brain drain. The fellowship was one of the important aspects of Budget 2018 when Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley said that in his budget presentation education will be treated in a holistic manner from pre-nursery to Class 12.
The scheme has been proposed for seven years at a cost of Rs 1650 crore.
