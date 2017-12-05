Help Those Left Behind: President Kovind To Students In Agra University Convocation The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, addressed the 83rd Convocation of the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, today.

58 Shares EMAIL PRINT President Kovind addressing the 83rd Convocation of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University Agra: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, addressed the 83rd Convocation of the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, today and urged students to help the marginalised as they set targets for the future and said it was their duty to repay society. Addressing the students, the President said the University had an illustrious history going back nearly nine decades and had produced Presidents, Prime Ministers and stalwarts in many walks of life.



The President, himself a graduate of Agra University, urged the students to see the convocation not as the end of a journey but the commencement of a new phase of responsibility and learning.



He also said that many people had contributed to their education - their parents, teachers, family members, and others in government and society.



"These people had contributed to giving the graduating students an opportunity that millions in our country are unable to get. Therefore, it was the duty of the graduating students to pay back society in some way, and work for the cause of humanity," he added.



The President noted that the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University has adopted a primary school, taken responsibility for education of underprivileged children in a model school, run cornea transplant programmes and organised blood donation camps.



The president appreciated such efforts and said they were commendable.



"Such efforts made students sensitive and responsible towards society," he said.



The President expressed confidence that Agra University would continue to play a meaningful role in preparing our younger generation for the challenges of the 21st century.



"The sky is the limit," he said.



Mr. Kovind said students who graduated today would now be deciding on their targets.



"Whatever target you set, you must strive hard to achieve it. Along with your progress, you must take along people who are left behind," he said.



The president congratulated NSA chief Ajit Doval and scientist woman Tessy Thomas, who were given honorary degrees by the varsity.



Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik, who was present on the occasion, said he was happy to note that most medal-winners - 96 out of 114 - were women.



A new dress code had been prescribed for the convocation for graduates and the faculty. The men wore dhotis and kurtas, and women, white saris with red borders.



(With Inputs from PTI)



