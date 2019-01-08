Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0: PM Modi To Interact With Students Ahead Of Board Exams

PM Narendra Modi will interact with students ahead of the board exams

With the board exams beginning next month, Prakash Javadekar, the Union HRD Minister, today announced the second edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', an interactive session between students, teachers, parents and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be hosted on January 29 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Like last year, participants from across the globe will join the session through video-conferencing.

A unique interaction where students, parents, teachers and PM @narendramodi come together to discuss exams, life and more... Get ready for #ParikshaPeCharcha2! Participate & Register on MyGov: https://t.co/l4woGhlta2 ... #ParikshaPeCharchapic.twitter.com/gZoZJGbXLD — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 8, 2019

Students can register to attend the session through the MyGov app or website. This year apart from the students from classes 9 to 12, students from graduate and undergraduate classes below the age of 25 can also register to attend the event.

However, not all students or teachers who register for the event will be allowed to attend. There is a caption writing contest for school and college students. There is also another contest for school students where they have to write one incident or situation where something from the 'Exam Warrior' book came handy.

College students have to share their exam success mantra either in the form of a video or text. For teachers, the contest is about sharing their thought on how to be successful in exam. Finally, for parents who wish to attend the event, the contest involves sharing what they have learnt from their child who has or will appear in the board exam.

According to the MyGov website, selected responses will also be featured during interaction with PM Narendra Modi.

