Pondicherry University Library Receives 'Shining Star Award' From ProQuest

Pondicherry University Library was conferred with the 'Shining Star Award' for outstanding support and collaboration by ProQuest -- a global information-content and technology company which provides applications and products for libraries -- at the ProQuest Day here last week (on October 5, 2018). The event was a 'National Library Summit' with a participation of nearly hundred Library and Information professionals invited from all over India.

Prof Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University congratulated the entire Team of University Library for the honours from ProQuest.

Dr R Samyuktha, University Librarian and Dr Shibu KM, Assistant Librarian at Pondicherry University, received the award on behalf of the Library.

"Pondicherry University Library has been proactive always in bridging the connect between the publishers and the researchers," said a statement from the varsity.

"Creating awareness and facilitating research has been the vision and mission of Pondicherry University Library which has catapulted the research output of the University with metrics of h Index of 78 and CI of 9.3 as on date," the statement added.

ProQuest was founded in 1938 and were the forerunners for microfilms and microfiche under the label umi. ProQuest Directors from Japan, Australia, U.K, U.S and India were present and interaction through several panel discussions and presentations highlighted the trends in information products and services in the Bangalore event.

According the statement, ProQuest has empowered research and learning through their products to search and access journals, databases and eBooks.

National Library Summit -- it's now a practice for international publishers in the recent few years to convene library summits which serve as a platform for the Library Professionals to network and get to know their roles and ranks in providing research services and trends across the globe-- was convened by ProQuest at Bengaluru inviting about hundred Library and Information professionals.

