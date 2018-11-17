Political Will Needed To Bring Changes In Education Sector: Manish Sisodia

A political will is necessary to bring about a revolution in the education sector in the country, Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Friday. Mr. Sisodia was speaking at an event organised by the Association of Principals of Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools of Maharashtra in Nanded.

"It is heartening to see that teachers from across Maharashtra have set aside political issues and come together to discuss education," he said.

"To summarise my experience as education minister (in Delhi) in the last three and a half years, I would say honest political will is needed to bring about a revolution in education," he said.

"In Delhi, we have seen parents taking their children out of private schools and enrolling them in government schools, something unheard of until now," he said.

The influx of students from private schools to government schools has caused a strain on the infrastructure,and the AAP government is committed to setting up more government schools, he said.