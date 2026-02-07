PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For 5,138 Posts, Application Link Here

PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited applications for the recruitment of 5,138 Apprentice posts across the country. Interested candidates will be able to apply starting tomorrow, February 8, 2026, on the official website of the bank.

The training duration is 12 months, during which candidates will undergo two weeks of basic training and 50 weeks of on-the-job training. The last date to register is February 24, 2026.

Punjabn National Bank Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be aged between 20 and 28 years as of January 1, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable-five years for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST), three years for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).

Widows and divorced women from the General/Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category will be provided age relaxation up to 35 years, while OBC and SC/ST candidates will be granted age relaxation up to 40 years.

Individuals selected to work in rural, semi-rural, or urban branches of the bank will receive a stipend of Rs. 12,300, while metro-city branches will offer a stipend of Rs. 15,000.

To receive an Apprentice certificate, candidates will need to pass the final assessment test, which will be conducted at the end of the training period.

How To Apply?

Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the bank- pnb.bank.in./Recruitment or BFSI SSC's official website bfsissc.com.

The tentative examination date is first week of March, 2026. Check detailed notification here.