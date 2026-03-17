PM-Vidyalaxmi Completes One Year With 50 Per Cent Loan Approval Rate On Portal, Rs 36,000 Crore Sanctioned

New Delhi: Over a year since its rollout, the Centre's PM-Vidyalaxmi (PMVL) portal has handled nearly 6.5 lakh education loan applications, with over 3.3 lakh loans of these sanctioned, translating to an approval rate of roughly 50 per cent according to official data. The total sanctioned amount stands at nearly Rs 36,000 crore for entire course durations, underlining both strong demand and a rapidly expanding financing pipeline for higher education.

Launched in November 2024, the scheme was designed to ease access to higher education financing for students securing merit-based admissions in top institutions-offering loans without the need for collateral or guarantors. PM-Vidyalaxmi was designed as a centralised platform to streamline access to education loans.

Data from the Ministry of Education offers the first comprehensive look at how the scheme has fared since the dedicated portal going live in February 2025.

Until February 24, 2026, a total of over one lakh applications have been received under the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme alone. Out of these, 60 per cent loans have been sanctioned. The sanctioned amount stands at Rs 7,754.7 crore for the entire duration of courses. This suggests that students are not just taking short-term support but full-course financing, covering multi-year higher education programmes.

Disbursement Gap: First-Year Funds Released

While sanctions are strong, actual disbursement figures reflect the phased nature of education loans.

Disbursals for all education loans including the ones under the PMVL scheme are around 2.6 lakh, with about Rs 7,200 crore released so far, largely covering the first year of study.

This gap between sanctioned and disbursed amounts is expected, as banks release funds annually based on course progression rather than upfront. The numbers indicate that while demand is strong, approvals are subject to eligibility checks and credit assessments, particularly for loans outside the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme.

For applications directly under the PMVL scheme, over 53,000 loans have been disbursed, with around Rs 1,418 crore released.

Portal Sees Wider Adoption Beyond Scheme

The PM-Vidyalaxmi portal is also emerging as a single-window platform for education loans beyond the scheme itself.

Data shows that for other education loan schemes routed through the portal, over 5.5 lakh applications have been received. Of these, nearly 2.7 lakh loans have been sanctioned, amounting to over Rs 28,000 crore, with disbursements crossing Rs 5,800 crore.

Who Benefits? Focus On Top Institutions

The scheme is limited to students admitted to Quality Higher Education Institutions identified through NIRF rankings. This includes all central government institutions, state-run institutions ranked within the top 200, and private institutions ranked within the top 100 in overall, domain or subject categories. Lists of eligible institutions are made available through the portal and the AISHE platform, ensuring clarity for applicants.

A key feature is that loans are collateral-free and guarantor-free-a major shift aimed at widening access, especially for middle-class families.

Additionally, students from families earning up to Rs 8 lakh annually are eligible for a 3 per cent interest subvention on loans up to Rs 10 lakh. The benefit is capped at one lakh students who are not availing any other subsidy.

Faster Processing, Bank Integration Key

The application process has been simplified to a two-page format, and the portal is integrated with a wide banking network, including 12 public sector banks, 20 private banks, 24 regional rural banks and 16 cooperative banks.

As a result, the average turnaround time for loan sanctions has dropped to under eight days, significantly faster than traditional education loan processes. A 24x7 helpline and multilingual outreach campaigns have also been rolled out to improve accessibility and awareness.

Close Monitoring And Implementation Push

The rollout of the portal and the scheme is being closely monitored by the Department of Higher Education and the Department of Financial Services, in coordination with banks and the Indian Banks' Association.

Regular review meetings are being held with higher education institutions and lenders to reduce delays, improve processing timelines and ensure smoother implementation.

A year on, the PM-Vidyalaxmi appears to be building a national gateway for education loans, handling large volumes of applications across schemes. While application numbers are still modest compared to India's vast student base, sanction rates are strong and systems are being streamlined, suggesting the scheme is laying the groundwork for wider adoption in the coming years.